Jasprit Bumrah becomes Mumbai Indians’ leading wicket-taker in IPL, overtakes Lasith Malinga

Jasprit Bumrah overtook Lasith Malinga after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants opener Aiden Markram

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated27 Apr 2025, 06:18 PM IST
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, second from right, celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants’ Aiden Markram with his team mates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah became the leading wicket-taker of Mumbai Indians in IPL. The Ace pacer took the record from Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga. 

Most wickets for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Jasprit Bumrah - 171 wickets (139 matches)

Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets (122 matches)

Harbhajan Singh - 127 wickets (136 matches)

Mitchell McClenaghan - 71 wickets (56 matches)

Kieron Pollard - 69 wickets (189 matches)

Jasprit Bumrah's milestone wickets

First wicket - Virat Kohli (2013)

25th wicket - Amit Mishra (2016)

50th wicket - Chris Woakes (2018)

75th wicket - Murali Vijay (2019)

100th wicket - Virat Kohli (2020)

150th wicket - Abishek Porel (2024)

171st wicket - Aiden Markram (2025)

 

 

 
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 06:18 PM IST
