'Jasprit Bumrah best bowler at the moment': Australias High Commissioner to India Philip Green hails Indian speedster

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green has heaped praise on Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, calling him the best bowler in the world at the moment.

Speaking to ANI, Philip Green highlighted Bumrah's unique bowling action, pace and accuracy, which make him a standout performer across formats.

"Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler in the world at the moment. The way in which he attacks the crease from angles that are difficult for batsmen to understand, also with speed and accuracy. Very impressive," Green said.

While backing Bumrah as the top individual bowler, Green also noted the collective strength of Australia's pace attack, naming Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc as a formidable trio when fully fit.

"I would also say that I think if you put together the Australian bowling attack, and if you've got Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc together and all fit, I think that's a stronger attack. But if you're looking for a single bowler, I'd choose Bumrah first," High Commissioner of Australia to India Green added.

His remarks come amid Bumrah's continued dominance in international cricket, where he has been a key figure for India with his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations across formats.

India's pace spearhead made his international debut in 2016 and has since built an outstanding record. Across 236 matches and 279 innings, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 504 wickets at an impressive average of 20.49, maintaining a tight economy rate of 3.72.

The right-arm pacer has also registered 18 five-wicket hauls and ranks eighth among India's leading wicket-takers across all formats.

The 32-year-old has further cemented his legacy by playing a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup triumphs in 2024 and 2026.

During the 2024 T20 World Cup, the right-arm pacer finished as the third-highest wicket-taker, claiming 15 wickets in eight matches. Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional throughout the tournament, maintaining a remarkable average of 8.26 during India's title-winning campaign.