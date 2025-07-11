Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's record with maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's during IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Jul 2025, 07:14 PM IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes on the second day of the third Test at Lord's in London.
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes on the second day of the third Test at Lord's in London.(PTI)

Jasprit Bumrah broke legendary Kapil Dev's record of most five-wicket hauls in away Tests after his maiden fifer at Lord's on the second day of third Test against England on Friday. Having taken just a single wicket on the first day, Bumrah rocked England on Friday morning with the wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

The premier Indian pacer dismissed comeback man Jofra Archer for his fifth wicket - his 15th instance of taking a five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. It was also Bumrah's 13th fifer in 35 away Tests, thus surpassing Kapil's record of 12 in 66 games.

Indians with most 5-wicket hauls in away Tests

Player5-wicket haulsMatches
Jasprit Bumrah1335
Kapil Dev1266
Anil Kumble1069
Ishant Sharma962
Ravichandran Ashwin849

In the end Bumrah finished with figures of 5/72 as England were bowled out for 387 in the first innings, thanks to late fifties from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56). It was also Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series after having taken 5/83 in Leeds.

Indian bowlers with Test 5-wicket hauls at Lord's

BowlerFiguresOpponentMatch Date
Mohammad Nissar5/93England25 June 1932
Amar Singh6/35England27 June 1936
Lala Amarnath5/118England22 June 1946
Vinoo Mankad5/196England19 June 1952
Kapil Dev5/125England10 June 1982
Venkatesh Prasad5/76England20 June 1996
RP Singh5/59England19 July 2007
Ishant Sharma7/74England17 July 2014
Jasprit Bumrah5/64England11 July 2025

