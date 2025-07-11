Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's record with maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's during IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah broke legendary Kapil Dev's record of most five-wicket hauls in away Tests after his maiden fifer at Lord's on the second day of third Test against England on Friday. Having taken just a single wicket on the first day, Bumrah rocked England on Friday morning with the wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.
The premier Indian pacer dismissed comeback man Jofra Archer for his fifth wicket - his 15th instance of taking a five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. It was also Bumrah's 13th fifer in 35 away Tests, thus surpassing Kapil's record of 12 in 66 games.
|Player
|5-wicket hauls
|Matches
|Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|35
|Kapil Dev
|12
|66
|Anil Kumble
|10
|69
|Ishant Sharma
|9
|62
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|8
|49
In the end Bumrah finished with figures of 5/72 as England were bowled out for 387 in the first innings, thanks to late fifties from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56). It was also Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series after having taken 5/83 in Leeds.
|Bowler
|Figures
|Opponent
|Match Date
|Mohammad Nissar
|5/93
|England
|25 June 1932
|Amar Singh
|6/35
|England
|27 June 1936
|Lala Amarnath
|5/118
|England
|22 June 1946
|Vinoo Mankad
|5/196
|England
|19 June 1952
|Kapil Dev
|5/125
|England
|10 June 1982
|Venkatesh Prasad
|5/76
|England
|20 June 1996
|RP Singh
|5/59
|England
|19 July 2007
|Ishant Sharma
|7/74
|England
|17 July 2014
|Jasprit Bumrah
|5/64
|England
|11 July 2025
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.