Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's record with maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's during IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Jasprit Bumrah broke legendary Kapil Dev's record of most five-wicket hauls in away Tests after his maiden fifer at Lord's on the second day of third Test against England on Friday. Having taken just a single wicket on the first day, Bumrah rocked England on Friday morning with the wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

The premier Indian pacer dismissed comeback man Jofra Archer for his fifth wicket - his 15th instance of taking a five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game. It was also Bumrah's 13th fifer in 35 away Tests, thus surpassing Kapil's record of 12 in 66 games.

Indians with most 5-wicket hauls in away Tests

Player 5-wicket hauls Matches Jasprit Bumrah 13 35 Kapil Dev 12 66 Anil Kumble 10 69 Ishant Sharma 9 62 Ravichandran Ashwin 8 49

In the end Bumrah finished with figures of 5/72 as England were bowled out for 387 in the first innings, thanks to late fifties from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56). It was also Bumrah's second five-wicket haul in the ongoing series after having taken 5/83 in Leeds.

Indian bowlers with Test 5-wicket hauls at Lord's