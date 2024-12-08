India captain Rohit Sharma urged his India teammates to shoulder the responsibilities collectively and not rely on a single player after their loss to Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday. Coming into Adelaide on the back of a 295-run win in Perth, the Indian batting save Nitish Kumar Reddy couldn't stand in front of the Australian pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Following his match haul of eight wickets in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah was once again proved why he the best in the business with four wickets in Adelaide. Although Mohammed Siraj took four wickets too, the Hyderabadi pacer leaked runs.

Workload management is very much important in a long Test series where a captain always wants his best weapon to be fresh in all the games. Reacting to a question on Bumrah's workload, Rohit urged the other players to also step up.

“Jasprit Bumrah cannot alone take responsibility," Rohit told in the post-match press conference. “You don't expect him to bowl from both ends. The other guys also needs to step in and share the responsibility. There will be days when Bumrah won't get wickets.”

Harshit Rana gets Rohit Sharma's backing Having said that, Rohit backed young Harshit Rana despite the Delhi speedster was clobbered for 86 runs in just 16 overs. "It is not the right thing to judge Harshit Rana based one Test match.

"I don't feel he has done anything wrong and dropping him without a reason doesn't look good. He got a good player (Travis Head) who put pressure on him. He has got heart and guts to play," the skipper said.

Reacting to Siraj's fiery send-off incident with Travis Head, the Indian captain felt one doesn't need to read too much into what happened between the two.

While Head said that he had only said "well bowled" to Siraj, the Indian pacer countered by alleging that the Aussie batter is lying. "There is a thin line between getting aggressive and over-aggressive. It is my job as captain to see that no one crosses the line.

"But a few words can be exchanged. Siraj knows what he needs to do for the team and he will do everything required," Rohit defended his teammate.