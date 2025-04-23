Jasprit Bumrah completes triple century in T20s, enters Mumbai Indians record books in Hyderabad during SRH vs MI clash

Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian to complete 300 T20 wickets and second fast bowler from the country to reach this feat on Wednesday. Bumrah's completed the milestone in just 237 innings during Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen was his 300th victim in T20Is. Australia's Andrew Tye (208 innings) is the fastest in the list followed by Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (217). In fact, Bumrah also became the second Indian pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to reach 300 T20 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar had become the first Indian pacer to complete 300 T20 wickets when the Uttar Pradesh bowler achieved the feat during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Delhi in 2024.