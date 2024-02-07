Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes Number 1 Test player in ICC bowling rankings for first time
Bumrah's rise to the top of the Test bowling rankings has happened because of his tremendous match figures of 9/91 during his side's series-equalling 106-run victory over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has clinched the top spot in the Test bowling rankings for the first time on the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings, confirmed by the apex cricket control body ICC on 7 February.
