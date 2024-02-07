Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has clinched the top spot in the Test bowling rankings for the first time on the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings, confirmed by the apex cricket control body ICC on 7 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this, Bumrah has become the first bowler in history to be ranked on top in all three formats of cricket. Earlier on 17 July 2022, Bumrah was ranked the number 1 bowler in ODIs by ICC, however, he is currently ranked 6th in the ODI format. In T20 format he also achieved the top spot, but currently is at 89th in the ranking.

Bumrah's rise to the top of the Test bowling rankings has happened because of his tremendous match figures of 9/91 during his side's series-equalling 106-run victory over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Jasprit Bumrah's place as the best fast bowler in the world is confirmed following news that the India quick has claimed the No.1 spot on the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler rankings," ICC said in a release.

The Indian pacer climbed three places on the latest Test rankings for bowlers to claim the top spot from teammate Ravichandran Ashwin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashwin, who managed to take three wickets for India in that same match, dropped two places to third on the updated rankings for Test bowlers. He is now behind Bumrah and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Despite a previous best of 10 five-wicket hauls for his country from 34 Test match appearances, Bumrah never held the top ranking. Then too, it was the third position for him.

According to ICC data, Bumrah is just the fourth player from India - and the first fast bowler - to top the bowling charts, with Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bishan Bedi, the only players from the Asian country to have done so previously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the stats, Bumrah's latest 'sixfer' was his third-best figure of Bumrah in Test cricket and first in India. With this, Bumrah has now 155 Test wickets on his name. Before this, his best was 6/27 against West Indies in 2019 and 6/33 against Australia in 2018.

He is also the Second Fastest Asian to reach 150th wicket, as he is just behind Pakistan's former pacer Waqar Younis, who achieved this feat in 27 Test matches. Bumrah reaches the spot in 34 Tests.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!