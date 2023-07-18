Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of Team India's bowling and it's natural that fans are missing him from last one year. In a post on Instagram, Jasprit Bumrah might have hinted at his return as he was seen practicing before the the crucial Asia Cup 2023 and the ultimate ICC World Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah shared a video with glimpses of his practice session and song 'I'm Coming Home' by pop act Diddy-Dirty Money playing in the background.

Jasprit Bumrah's video comes at a time when the newly appointed BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar is set to meet Team India coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma. Among important issues, they will have elaborate discussions on the fitness level of Jasprit Bumrah and his return to the squad. The discussions will include Jasprit Bumrah's possible inclusion in the Team India squad for Ireland T20 series.

Jasprit Bumrah has been absent from competitive cricket since his brief comeback to the international stage during a T20I series against Australia at home last year. Additionally, Bumrah was unable to participate in the previous Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup held in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah started training at NCA

Earlier, a report from news agency PTI mentioned that Jasprit Bumrah has started his training at the NCA and is expected to play some practice matches. "For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then," a PTI source said.