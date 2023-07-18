Jasprit Bumrah drops hints of comeback on Instagram ahead of ICC World Cup 20232 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah might have hinted at his return as he was seen practicing before the the crucial Asia Cup 2023 and ultimately ICC World Cup 2023
Jasprit Bumrah has been the backbone of Team India's bowling and it's natural that fans are missing him from last one year. In a post on Instagram, Jasprit Bumrah might have hinted at his return as he was seen practicing before the the crucial Asia Cup 2023 and the ultimate ICC World Cup 2023. Jasprit Bumrah shared a video with glimpses of his practice session and song 'I'm Coming Home' by pop act Diddy-Dirty Money playing in the background.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×