Jasprit Bumrah drops hints of comeback on Instagram ahead of ICC World Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah started training at NCA

Earlier, a report from news agency PTI mentioned that Jasprit Bumrah has started his training at the NCA and is expected to play some practice matches. "For an injury of this nature, it is not wise to set any timeline as constant monitoring is necessary. But it can be said that Bumrah is recovering well and he has bowled seven overs at NCA nets. It is a steady increase in his workload from the light workouts and bowling sessions of the initial period. He will play a few practice matches (at NCA) next month, and there will be a close assessment of his fitness then," a PTI source said.