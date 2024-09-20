Jasprit Bumrah enters elite club in cricket, achieves milestone as Bangladesh crumble against India in Chennai

Jasprit Bumrah has entered an elite club in international cricket, achieving the milestone in 196 matches. India dominated the first Test against Bangladesh, bowling them out for 149 runs in response to 376, with Bumrah playing a key role in the team's success.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Sep 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Chennai: India�s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim on the second day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI09_20_2024_000111B)
Chennai: India�s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim on the second day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar) (PTI09_20_2024_000111B)(PTI)

Jasprit Bumrah entered an elite club in cricket. The Indian pace maestro claimed the 400th wicket in his international career, comprising Test, ODI and T20I cricket. He equalled the number of wickets claimed by former England bowler Andrew Flintoff. While Flintoff achieved the feat in 227 matches, Bumrah did it in 196.

The list of bowlers with 400 wickets and more in their international career is, however, pretty long. There are 60 cricketers with this achievement. The list is helmed by Sri Lankan legend, Muthiah Muralidaran. He claimed 1,347 wickets in 495 matches.

Shane Warne is the only other bowler who has taken more than 1,000 wickets in international cricket. The late Australian leg-spinner has 1,001 wickets in 339 matches.

For India, it’s Anil Kumble who has the most number of wickets in international cricket. The former leg-spinner dismissed 956 times in 403 matches.

On September 20, Bumrah left Bangladesh struggling at 112-8 by tea on Day 2 of the first Test. Chasing India’s 376, Bangladesh were far behind, trailing by 264 runs.

India's bowlers started aggressively, reducing Bangladesh to 40-5 early in the second session. Akash Deep struck twice on consecutive deliveries before lunch, troubling the visitors.

Bumrah opened the breakthrough by bowling out opener Shadman Islam for 2 runs. Deep followed, dismissing Zakir Hasan for 3 and Mominul Haque on a duck in consecutive deliveries.

Mushfiqur Rahim survived Deep’s hat-trick ball but was soon caught by Bumrah for 8 runs, giving India a strong advantage. Bumrah took his third wicket in Chennai just before tea. Bumrah took his 4th wicket while dismissing Taskin Ahmed after tea.

Then, Bangladesh were all out for 149, failing to cross the follow-on mark. India have started batting in the 2nd innings.

India vs Bangladesh: Indian top order collapsed

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin's 113 and199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja helped India post a competitive total. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century.

Jaiswal had a successful partnership with Rishabh Pant after India’s top order, featuring Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, collapsed.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsJasprit Bumrah enters elite club in cricket, achieves milestone as Bangladesh crumble against India in Chennai

