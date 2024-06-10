Jasprit Bumrah enters elite list of bowlers in IND vs PAK match after helping India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah helped India beat Pakistan in a low-scoring match. Babar Azam's team needed 21 runs in 2 overs while chasing India’s 119/10 in 20 overs. Bumrah choked the Men in Blue by dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed in the 19th over while giving away just 3 runs.
