IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah clinched the Player of the Match award in the India vs Pakistan match on June 9. The T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York also helped the ace pacer enter an elite list.

Jasprit Bumrah surpassed Hardik Pandya to become India’s third-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Pandya took 2 wickets in the Pakistan match for 24 in his 4 overs. That meant he was with 78 wickets, only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (96) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90).

Bumrah was also at 78 even though he achieved the feat in much fewer games. While Hardik claimed 78 wickets in 94 matches, Bumrah got it in 64. Anyway, Bumrah’s final over was still due. And, what a magical over it turned out to be for India!

Babar Azam's Pakistan needed 21 runs in 2 overs while chasing India’s 119/10 in 20 overs. Bumrah came and gave away 3 runs in 5 balls to choke the neighbouring nation.

When a desperate Iftikhar Ahmed tried hitting it big, he was caught by Arshdeep Singh near the deep square leg. It was Bumrah’s 79th wicket in T20I cricket, helping him get past Hardik.

Indian bowlers, however, are far behind others in the list of highest wicket-takers. New Zealand’s Tim Southee is on top with 157 wickets while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is at number 2 with 146. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan is next with 144 wickets.

Chahal is at number 19, Bhuvi at 24 and Bumrah at 30. However, what sets Bumrah apart is that he has played the fewest games among the Top 30.

Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah

After the match, India captain Rohit Sharma could not stop praising Jasprit Bumrah.

“Bumrah is going from strength to strength. I’m not going to talk too much about him. We want him to be in that kind of mindset until the end of this World Cup. He’s a genius with the ball," Rohit said.

