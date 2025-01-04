Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's record of most Test wickets by an Indian bowler in Australia on the second day of the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Saturday. Bumrah, who started the Test match with 30 wickets in the series so far, took two more to become the Indian bowler with most scalps on Australian soil in a single series.