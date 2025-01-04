Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's record of most Test wickets by an Indian bowler in Australia on the second day of the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Saturday. Bumrah, who started the Test match with 30 wickets in the series so far, took two more to become the Indian bowler with most scalps on Australian soil in a single series.
Leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah first dismissed Usman Khawaja on Day 1. On Day 2 morning, Bumrah got the better of Marnus Labuschagne to reach the milestone. In the process, the Indian fast bowler left behind legendary spinner Bedi who had taken 31 wickets in five matches during India's tour of Australia in 1977-78.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates