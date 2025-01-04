Jasprit Bumrah enters history books during IND vs AUS 5th Test, breaks Indian record in Australia after 46 years

With 32 wickets so far in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Jasprit Bumrah became the Indian bowler with most Test wickets on Australian soil in a single series. He left behind Bishan Singh Bedi's 31 wickets in 1977-78.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jan 2025, 06:15 AM IST
India’s Jasprit Bumrah appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of the fifth Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah has surpassed Bishan Singh Bedi's record of most Test wickets by an Indian bowler in Australia on the second day of the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Saturday. Bumrah, who started the Test match with 30 wickets in the series so far, took two more to become the Indian bowler with most scalps on Australian soil in a single series. 

Leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah first dismissed Usman Khawaja on Day 1. On Day 2 morning, Bumrah got the better of Marnus Labuschagne to reach the milestone. In the process, the Indian fast bowler left behind legendary spinner Bedi who had taken 31 wickets in five matches during India's tour of Australia in 1977-78.

First Published:4 Jan 2025, 06:15 AM IST
