Jasprit Bumrah eyes redemption against CSK in IPL 2025, his least favourite opponent; A look into MI pacer’s stats

Mumbai Indians lost their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 without a fight against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's absence significantly weakened MI on that chastening defeat. MI can't give that as an excuse this time. Hardik Pandya is in the purple cap race and Jasprit Bumrah is back from an injury break. MI have won their last two matches and coming with momentum against CSK. However, CSK have a four-game winning streak against MI. Jasprit Bumrah's form will have a significant say in the outcome of tonight's crucial clash.

Jasprit Bumrah's least favourite opponent Jasprit Bumrah played a massive part in the final of IPL 2019 vs Chennai Super Kings. People fondly remember Lasith Malinga's yorker to dismiss Shardul Thakur. But it was Bumrah who won the player of the match award for his 2/14 in 4 overs. Apart from that match, Bumrah's impact has been minimal in this illustrious rivalry.

Jasprit Bumrah vs CSK in IPL: Matches - 15, Wickets - 12, Economy - 7.7

Opponent Matches Wickets Economy Balls/Wicket Chennai Super Kings 15 12 7.7 28.8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 18 7.1 20.4 Rajasthan Royals 14 17 6.5 19.1 Delhi Capitals 22 27 7.7 18.5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 20 29 7.4 16.1 Kolkata Knight Riders 18 25 7.7 16.0 Punjab Kings 16 23 6.3 15.8

Bumrah's balls per wicket of 28.8 against Chennai Super Kings is his worst against an opponent in IPL His economy rate is also on the higher side against the Men in Yellow. Is Bumrah really performing poorly against CSK? not really. CSK are also smart in not giving their wickets to the ace of MI. Bumrah's battle against MS Dhoni will give an accurate picture.

MS Dhoni vs Jasprit Bumrah, IPL

Team Matches Dismissals Batter Strike Rate Chennai Super Kings 10 0 81 Rising Pune Supergiant 5 3 125

Dhoni's last dismissal to Bumrah came 8 years ago. The above table is a clear indication that Dhoni will play safe against Bumrah and go after the other bowlers. Last year, Dhoni planned his arrival to perfection and completely avoided Bumrah and went after MI skipper Hardik Pandya.