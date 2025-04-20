Jasprit Bumrah eyes redemption against CSK in IPL 2025, his least favourite opponent; A look into MI pacer’s stats

Mumbai Indians lost their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 without a fight against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's absence significantly weakened MI on that chastening defeat. MI can't give that as an excuse this time. Hardik Pandya is in the purple cap race and Jasprit Bumrah is back from an injury break. MI have won their last two matches and coming with momentum against CSK. However, CSK have a four-game winning streak against MI. Jasprit Bumrah's form will have a significant say in the outcome of tonight's crucial clash.
Jasprit Bumrah played a massive part in the final of IPL 2019 vs Chennai Super Kings. People fondly remember Lasith Malinga's yorker to dismiss Shardul Thakur. But it was Bumrah who won the player of the match award for his 2/14 in 4 overs. Apart from that match, Bumrah's impact has been minimal in this illustrious rivalry.
Jasprit Bumrah vs CSK in IPL: Matches - 15, Wickets - 12, Economy - 7.7
|Opponent
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Balls/Wicket
|Chennai Super Kings
|15
|12
|7.7
|28.8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|16
|18
|7.1
|20.4
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|17
|6.5
|19.1
|Delhi Capitals
|22
|27
|7.7
|18.5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|20
|29
|7.4
|16.1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|18
|25
|7.7
|16.0
|Punjab Kings
|16
|23
|6.3
|15.8
Bumrah's balls per wicket of 28.8 against Chennai Super Kings is his worst against an opponent in IPL His economy rate is also on the higher side against the Men in Yellow. Is Bumrah really performing poorly against CSK? not really. CSK are also smart in not giving their wickets to the ace of MI. Bumrah's battle against MS Dhoni will give an accurate picture.
|Team
|Matches
|Dismissals
|Batter Strike Rate
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|0
|81
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|5
|3
|125
Dhoni's last dismissal to Bumrah came 8 years ago. The above table is a clear indication that Dhoni will play safe against Bumrah and go after the other bowlers. Last year, Dhoni planned his arrival to perfection and completely avoided Bumrah and went after MI skipper Hardik Pandya.
Given the constant struggles of CSK's middle-order, the winner of Bumrah vs Dhoni battle will most certainly be on the winning side. Can Bumrah deliver a hat-trick of wins to the five-time champions?
