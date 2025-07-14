Jasprit Bumrah faces severe social media backlash after poor shot selection; fans say ‘all the hardwork has been undone’

Jasprit Bumrah once again showed what patience is all about on Monday, but should have been more smart as the India pacer gifted his wicket when the team needed him most. Following the dismissal of Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bumrah joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle at 112/8, with India still needing close to 80 runs to win the third Test against England at the iconic Lord's in London.

After a shambolic performance from the Indian top-order batters, the onus was on Bumrah and Jadeja as the duo played 132 balls for 35 runs for the ninth wicket. Bumrah played 54 balls out of them, for his five runs. However, a poor shot selection brought his downfall.

Trying to pull England captain Ben Stokes, Bumrah top-edged only for substitute fielder Sam Cook to take a simple catch, with Jadeja's reacting saying it all at the other end. Bumrah himself knew his blunder and walked back with his head down in guilt.

Expectedly, netizens were not at all happy at Bumrah's shot selection, thus earning sharp criticism on social media.

