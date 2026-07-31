Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: Star pacer cleared for India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026 after COE tests

India’s pace attack received a timely lift on Thursday as star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah successfully cleared his fitness assessment and is now available for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The 32-year-old had been named in the squad subject to fitness after picking up an impact injury during the recent ODI series in England.

Bumrah missed the third and final ODI at Lord’s because of the setback. He underwent rehabilitation and then completed the mandatory tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. A senior BCCI official confirmed the positive outcome.

“Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team’s plans,” the official told PTI.

Series schedule The first Test will begin on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium. The second match will follow from August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. India will also play a four-day practice game in Colombo starting August 7 to fine-tune preparations.

Squad details Shubman Gill will captain the side with KL Rahul as vice-captain.

The full 15-member squad is: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain. Notably, Sai Sudharsan’s participation remains subject to final fitness clearance.

Why Jasprit Bumrah’s return matters for World Test Championship? India currently sit fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. With only nine Tests left in the 2025-27 cycle, the team needs seven wins to stay in the race for the final. A clean sweep in Sri Lanka would provide valuable points before a tougher away assignment against New Zealand later in the year.

Bumrah’s presence strengthens the bowling unit significantly. He forms the spearhead alongside Mohammed Siraj, with support from Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. In spin-friendly conditions expected in Galle and Colombo, the combination of pace and the spin options of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and debutant Saransh Jain gives India balanced attack options.

Looking ahead Jasprit Bumrah last played a Test match in November 2025. His return after careful management of the recent injury underlines the team’s cautious approach to player workload. Selectors have made it clear that he remains central to plans in red-ball cricket.