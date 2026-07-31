Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: Star pacer cleared for India vs Sri Lanka Test series 2026 after COE tests

India’s pace attack received a timely lift on Thursday as star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah successfully cleared his fitness assessment and is now available for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The 32-year-old had been named in the squad subject to fitness after picking up an impact injury during the recent ODI series in England.

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Bumrah missed the third and final ODI at Lord’s because of the setback. He underwent rehabilitation and then completed the mandatory tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. A senior BCCI official confirmed the positive outcome.

“Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team’s plans,” the official told PTI.

Series schedule The first Test will begin on August 15 at the Galle International Stadium. The second match will follow from August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. India will also play a four-day practice game in Colombo starting August 7 to fine-tune preparations.

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Squad details Shubman Gill will captain the side with KL Rahul as vice-captain.

The full 15-member squad is: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain. Notably, Sai Sudharsan’s participation remains subject to final fitness clearance.

Why Jasprit Bumrah’s return matters for World Test Championship? India currently sit fifth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. With only nine Tests left in the 2025-27 cycle, the team needs seven wins to stay in the race for the final. A clean sweep in Sri Lanka would provide valuable points before a tougher away assignment against New Zealand later in the year.

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Bumrah’s presence strengthens the bowling unit significantly. He forms the spearhead alongside Mohammed Siraj, with support from Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar. In spin-friendly conditions expected in Galle and Colombo, the combination of pace and the spin options of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and debutant Saransh Jain gives India balanced attack options.

Looking ahead Jasprit Bumrah last played a Test match in November 2025. His return after careful management of the recent injury underlines the team’s cautious approach to player workload. Selectors have made it clear that he remains central to plans in red-ball cricket.

India have a strong recent record in Sri Lanka, winning their last five Tests on the island. The side will look to start the new phase of the WTC cycle on a positive note. Fans and the team management will hope Bumrah stays fit through both matches and delivers the kind of high-quality spells that have made him one of the world’s leading fast bowlers. With the series just over two weeks away, attention now shifts to final preparations in Sri Lanka.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.