Jasprit Bumrah fitness update: Will India pacer make it to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad? What we know so far?

As the time for India's squad announcement draws near on Saturday (January 18), the buzz around Jasprit Bumrah's fitness has become louder. BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar alongside captain Rohit Sharma will declaring the squad in a press conference in Mumbai.

Bumrah, who led India in two of the five Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), felt discomfort on his back during the Sydney Test and didn't not bowl in the fourth innings. In fact, he left the Test match midway and went to the hospital for scans.

While Bumrah's teammate Prasidh Krishna informed his senior colleague suffered back spasms, there has been no update from the BCCI regarding the world no.1 fast bowler. In case Bumrah doesn't get fit on time for the Champions Trophy, it will be a huge setback for the Indian team going into the mega event.

Latest updates on Jasprit Bumrah's injury According to a EspnCricinfo report, Bumrah's back injury is related to stress. The report stated that the first round of tests didn't reveal a stress fracture and it is believed that Bumrah's excessive workload during the BGT played a big part in his injury. In all, Bumrah bowled 151.2 overs in five Tests while taking wickets at an average of 13.06.

With the Sydney Test ending on January 5, the BCCI medical team has advised Bumrah rest for five weeks before undergoing another scan to determine when he can return to action.

When can Jasprit Bumrah return to action? In case, Bumrah is cleared of injury, the BCCI is likely to make him play the final ODI against England on February 12 in Ahmedabad to check his match fitness. The ICC deadline to submit final teams for the Champions Trophy is February 11.

