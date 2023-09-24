Jasprit Bumrah has been given a brief respite by the team management to visit his family. India's star fast bowler will be conspicuously absent from the second ODI against Australia taking place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Bumrah's absence from the lineup was confirmed just hours before the match was set to begin, according to an official update by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management," BCCI posted on X (formerly Twitter).

BCCI's post was not taken well by many on social media. "Bumrah receives a salary of 7 crore per year from BCCI. Despite earning such a salary, he did not play a single match for a year in 2022. After playing one match in the Asia Cup, he returned to Mumbai before his next match. Now he needs rest again. He's a strange player; no patriotism!" wrote one user on X.

“‘I am on national duties so everything else can wait,’ says new father MS Dhoni," wrote another user while giving a reference to what Mahi did when he became a father.

"Big fan of Bumrah, but if he needs a "break" in the middle of a 3 match / 5 calendar day series then maybe he should've just been rested or not selected at all. Or if it's some emergency then at least say it in as many words without intruding his privacy. This "short break" business paints a very poor picture imo," came from another user.

“Bro, how many annual leaves are left? Will you also take some during the World Cup? If so, how many days and during which matches?" wrote one user.

This year has been eventful for Bumrah, who made a comeback in late August after an extended period off the field due to a back injury. His hiatus had led him to miss multiple important tournaments, including last year's Asia Cup in the UAE, the T20 World Cup in Australia, and the IPL 2023 season.

His first assignment upon his return was to lead a second-string Indian team against Ireland. He was then included in the Asia Cup and World Cup squads. Notably, he took a short leave during the Asia Cup to be present for the birth of his first child.

Replacing Bumrah is fast bowler Mukesh Kumar, who is also set to represent India in the upcoming Asian Games in China. The BCCI reassured fans that Bumrah will return to the Indian squad for the conclusive third match against Australia in Rajkot on September 27.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!