Following his Champions Trophy 2025 heartbreak, Jasprit Bumrah has started his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Thursday. It was the first picture the India pacer posted after being ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury.

The 31-year-old was racing against time to be fit for the Champions Trophy, since his back injury that happened in the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney last month. He was advised five weeks of rest before scans revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is not in position to manage a workload that a ODI match would have on him.

Finally, on Tuesday night, the BCCI confirmed Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability for the Champions Trophy. Harshit Rana has been named as his replacement. On Thursday, the Indian pacer took to Instagram to post a mirror selfie with a caption “Rebuilding.”

The photo showed the 31-year-old wearing a beige T-shirt with a matching jacket, black shorts, and a brown cap. BCCI's extra precautious approach on Jasprit Bumrah came after the India pacer missed out from 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia due to the same injury.

India's Champions Trophy 2025 schedule Post their 3-0 ODI series win over England, India will travel to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 15. The Men in Blue decided to no play any warm-up games and will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India next play Pakistan (February 23) and New Zealand (March 2) to round off their Group A fixtures.

India’s updated squad for Champions Trophy 2025 Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.