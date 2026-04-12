Jasprit Bumrah goes wicketless for 90 balls in IPL 2026; Ex-Mumbai Indians coach explains MI pacer's lean patch

For the second time in his career, Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless for four consecutive games in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season after the Mumbai Indians pacer returned without a scalp against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.
Regarded as the best in the business in the world, Bumrah came into IPL 2026 on the back of triumphant T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, finishing on top jointly with teammate Varun Chakaravarthy at 14 wickets. Certainly, Bumrah was expected to feature in the wickets column from the first game.
To everyone's surprise, Bumrah failed to strike even once in the ongoing season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and RCB. In fact, Bumrah did not get a wicket in Mumbai Indians' final game in IPL 2025, thus making the streak to five - first time in his career.
The last time Bumrah went wicketless in four straight games in an IPL season came in 2014. It was also Bumrah's debut IPL season. According to a CriViz reserach, Bumrah has not taken a wicket in his 90 deliveries so far in IPL 2026. Sunrisers Hyerabad's Harshal Patel (46) and KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy (36) are placed second and third respectively in that list.
|Figures
|Overs
|Opponent
|Venue
|0/35
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|0/21
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|0/32
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati
|0/35
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Explaining Bumrah's lean patch with the ball, former India cricketer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Zaheer Khan opined that it can because either the opposition are taking a cautious approach against the India fast bowler or could be due to the captain's style of utilising him.
“That's a surprise for me too,” Zaheer, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL, told Cricbuzz. “It can happen, but its also to do with the fact that if you are playing against Bumrah, you either decide that no matter what, don't give him wicket, be cautious against him, play conservatively, don't look to be too aggressive,” explained the former left-arm pacer.
“All those things, that can make things tougher for him even in this format. The other thing is also how the captain is trying to utilise him. Its a combination of all these things,” added Zaheer. Having said that, the 47-year-old also urged Bumrah to be a little more aggressive.
“Knowing Bumrah, maybe he has to be extra aggressive rather than waiting for things to happen,” stated Zaheer. Mumbai Indians will next host Punjab Kings at home On April 16.
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