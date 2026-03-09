Jasprit Bumrah hailed as ‘national treasure’ by Suryakumar Yadav after India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph

India's triumphant captain Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday called Jasprit Bumrah a "national treasure", coming up with the most appropriate superlative for the talismanic pacer after his incredible bowling in the T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar's praise on Bumrah comes after the latter's exception show in the tournament, especially in the semifinal and final.

After stalling England's run flow in Mumbai with a crucial 18th over, Bumrah once again proved why he is the best in the world, with figures of 4/15 to help India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final as the Men in Blue lifted their third T20 World Cup. India also became the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title and also the first to win on home soil.

In the title clash, Bumrah started with a wicket of Rachin Ravindra on his very first ball. He then dismissed James Neesham and Matt Henry off successive deliveries before finishing with the wicket of rival captain Mitchell Santner. Bumrah finished on top of charts for most wickets in this edition with 14 scalps, on level with teammate Varun Chakaravarthy.

“Bumrah is a once-in a generation bowler. I can call him a national treasure. He knows how it needs to be done, he is the best in the business,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Chasing India's 255/5, New Zealand were all out for 159 in 19 overs.

The skipper was full of praise for his players who rose to the occasion to help the team achieve unprecedented success. "We have been playing good cricket in the last two years and we just wanted to follow the good cricketing habits that we had in the 2024 World Cup. Boys took it really well," Suryakumar added.

The timing was perfect: Suryakumar Yadav On keeping faith in players, the Mumbai man said, "I think it's really important to understand what they are capable of. And I knew they had the match winners in them. The timing was perfect. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma they are top players and we knew they would do something special, and they did it in the final."

Sanju Samson (89 off 46 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) added 92 in Powerplay and 98 for the opening stand and then Ishan Kishan carried on the good work with his explosive half-century. In front of 86,000 fans, the chase was out of question as New Zealand were bowled out cheaply.

