Jasprit Bumrah humbles Haris Rauf with 'plane crash' gesture during Asia Cup Final, netizens say, 'Aa gaya swad'

The controversies during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final show no sign of stopping anytime soon, with another addition to the long lineup being Jasprit Bumrah giving Haris Rauf a taste of his own medicine with a crashing gesture.

​The incident occurred during the 18th over of the match when Rauf failed to stop a perfect yorker from Bumrah from smashing his stumps. After the wicket, Bumrah made a dipping flight gesture with a smile on his face.

​The pacer's reaction came in response to the same gesture made by Rauf during the last India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup. During the Super 4 clash, Indian fans kept teasing Rauf about the two back-to-back sixes he was hit by Virat Kohli during the 2022 World Cup. The pacer ultimately made the flight crashing gesture, propagating the unfounded claims made by Pakistan that some jets were downed during Operation Sindoor.

​The gestures by Rauf ultimately led to the ICC getting involved and the pacer was fined 30 percent of his match fees.

​Netizens react to Jasprit Bumrah's jet down gesture: ​"Bumrah recreated what IAF did to Pak army," wrote one user on X.

​"Bumrah showing how BrahMos was landing at Nur Khan base," added another user, referencing the strikes made by the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor.

​"Bumrah be like: aa gaya swaad," noted another user.

​"Bumrah showing Pakistan that dominance isn’t just on the pitch, but also in the skies 😂✈️🏏," added a user.

​India contain Pakistan for 146: ​India came onto the field without the services of Hardik Pandya, meaning they had only one full-time pacer in the form of Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian bowlers struggled during the first phase of the match, where the Pakistani openers put on an 84-run stand for the first wicket.

​However, the Indian spinners helped their team come back into the game, with Kuldeep Yadav leading from the front with 4 wickets in his four overs and giving away just 30 runs—23 out of those coming in the first two overs.

​Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy also took two crucial wickets in the clash while giving away 30 runs.