Jasprit Bumrah humbles Haris Rauf with 'plane crash' gesture during Asia Cup Final, netizens say, 'Aa gaya swad'

​The pacer's reaction came in response to the same gesture made by Rauf during the last India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup. During the Super 4 clash, Indian fans kept teasing Rauf about the two back-to-back sixes he was hit by Virat Kohli during the 2022 World Cup. The pacer ultimately made the flight crashing gesture, propagating the unfounded claims made by Pakistan that some jets were downed during Operation Sindoor.