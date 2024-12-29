Jasprit Bumrah imitates Sam Konstas with unique celebration during IND vs AUS 4th Test; MCG crowd boos Indian | Watch

Jasprit Bumrah imitated Sam Konstas after the World No.1 Test bolwer got the better of the Australian debut in the second innings of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bumrah's battle with Konstas in the first innings was the most-talked affair following the 19-year-old's strokeplay against the Indian.

While Konstas won the battle on the opening day, Bumrah made sure that the youngster doesn't get over his head in the second innings. Already struggling early on, Konstas was caught off guard by a Bumrah delivery in the seventh over which came in at 139.7kph.

Pitching substantially off, the ball seamed in as Konstas looked to keep it out but the red cherry made its way between the bat and pad of the Australian to shatter his stumps. Following the dismissal, Bumrah engaged himself in an unique celebration, egging the Australian crowd, just like Konstas did during India's innings.

Earlier on day 1, Konstas showed enough confidence to hit Bumrah a couple of ramp shots which went to the boundary. Notably, Konstas was Bumrah's 199th Test wicket.

When asked about his duel with Konstas, Bumrah had said that the Australian youngster is an interesting batter and he could get him out 6-7 time in two overs. "Interesting batsman as well, and I always felt I was in the game, I never felt that I am far away from a wicket.

“Initially I felt I could get him out 6-7 times in the first two overs, but that's how cricket goes, some days it pays off, it looks good, some days it doesn't, then you guys might be criticizing the same person,” he had said.

India all out for 369 Meanwhile, India could add just 10 runs to their overnight total of 358/9 on day 4. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who remained unbeaten on 105 on the third day, was the last Indian batter to be dismissed for 114. Australia took a lead of 105 runs in the second innings.