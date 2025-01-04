Jasprit Bumrah leaves IND vs AUS 5th Test midway, Virat Kohli leads India in Sydney | WATCH

Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from an injury and has been taken for some scans by the medical team. Virat Kohli is leading the team in Bumrah's absence at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Bumrah had been given the captaincy reponbility after Rohit Sharma had opted to drop himself for the Sydney Test.

What happened to Jasprit Bumrah? While the exact nature of Bumrah's injuries is not yet clear, reports suggest that the Indian captain did not look too good at the start of the second day's play. In any event, the 31-year-old pacer troubled the Australian batsmen in the first session of the day and also claimed the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne.

Bumrah was out for three of the last five overs before lunch. After lunch, Bumrah bowled just one over in which he troubled Alex Carey throughout but his speed was down to 120-130km/h.

However, the Indian captain bowled just one over after lunch and it was later revealed that he was suffering from an injury and had to leave the Test match midway through to go to hospital. Shortly after the over, the Indian captain left the field and was seen walking to a car with a Team India staff member. It was later confirmed that Bumrah had gone to hospital for a scan.

According to broadcasters, Bumrah had a problem with his back, which prompted him to rush to the hospital. Bumrah underwent back surgery last year and it remains to be seen whether this is a serious problem or more of a preventative measure.

Why is Bumrah injury scary news for India? Bumrah has been India's leading pacer for the past few years, but the 31-year-old has taken his game to another level during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian captain is not only the leading wicket-taker for India, but also for both teams, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and an economy rate of just 2.76.

Apart from Bumrah, other Indian pacers have looked out of sorts in the series, meaning that Team India could potentially be in big trouble in the fourth innings if their captain does not continue to play in this match.