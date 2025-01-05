The Indian team are unlikely to get the services of 'bowler' Jasprit Bumrah after the fast bowler didn't come out to bowl in the final innings of the fifth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Leading the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Bumrah complained of back spasms on the second day and left the venue just after lunch for precautionary scans.

Bumrah bowled just one over after lunch on Day 2 before being accompanied by the Indian team's medical staff and liaison officer as the trio departed for scans in a nearby hospital.

He returned to the venue after close to two hours, with the hope of bowling when India needed him the most. Although he came out to bat, Bumrah was absent on the field as the Indian team took guard to defend 161 runs in the fourth innings.

Visuals on television showed that Bumrah did come to the morning warm-up but with sneakers on. He didn't bowl a single delivery at the nets and spent the whole time speaking with the physio and medical staff. The most he did was roll his arms with a run-up of two to three steps.

Bumrah had suffered a lower back injury that kept him out of cricket for nearly one year between 2022 and 2023. He had undergone a back surgery in March 2023.

Prasidh Krishna steps up In the absence of Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna has stepped up for India in the final innings in Sydney. The Karnataka pacer, who is playing his first match on the tour, accounted for all three Australian wickets to fall as the hosts reached 71/3 at lunch, still needing 91 runs to win.

Sam Konstas was the first Australian batter to be dismissed when he holed out to Washington Sundar while trying to heave on the leg side. Steve Smith was Krishna's second victim, while Marnus Labuschagne added a third to the India pacer's tally, with both catches taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal.