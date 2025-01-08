Jasprit Bumrah’s injury has become a cause for concern for the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be held in Pakistan and Dubai. The Indian pacer experienced a back spasm during the Sydney Test against Australia and did not bowl in the second innings.

While the severity of the injury remains unclear, Revsportz sources indicate he is likely to miss the upcoming ODI series against England, starting February 9. At the same time, he is also uncertain about the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has stated that Bumrah’s condition is under evaluation, and the medical team is closely monitoring him. Bumrah himself expressed frustration over the injury during the Sydney post-match presentation but acknowledged the importance of respecting his body and prioritising recovery.

Currently, still in Australia, Bumrah will undergo further medical assessments upon returning to India. Revsportz sources suggest that, while his participation in the early matches of the Champions Trophy is uncertain, he might return for the knockout stages if India qualifies.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will announce India’s squad for both the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy on January 12, aligning with the ICC deadline for squad submission.

Bumrah’s name is expected to feature but with conditions applied. He will need clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir slams Australia coach over Sam Konstas ‘intimidation’ remark

As India gear up for the Champions Trophy, Bumrah’s fitness will be pivotal, especially after his standout performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he claimed 32 wickets. The team’s preparations hinge on his recovery and availability for the tournament.