Jasprit Bumrah is the backbone of any bowling attack, be it for the Indian team or his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. The ace pacer suffered an injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and has been out of action ever since, but the bowler was expected to make a comeback for the Champions Trophy and was even named in the 15-man provisional squad.

Subsequently, Bumrah could not be fit in time and had to be replaced by other players in the main squad. However, things are not looking good for Mumbai Indians either, with a new report from the Times of India suggesting that the ace pacer could miss the first two weeks of the IPL 2025 due to the same lower back injury.

Bumrah to miss first two weeks of IPL 2025: Reportedly, Bumrah is undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and has also resumed bowling. However, the veteran pacer hasn't started bowling at full capacity yet, meaning he could miss the first 3-4 matches of IPL 2025 and only join the Mumbai Indians camp in April.

"Bumrah's medical reports are okay. He has resumed bowling at the CoE. However, it is unlikely he'll be able to bowl at the start of the IPL in another fortnight. As per current status, the first week of April looks a more realistic date for him to get back to high-intensity cricket," the TOI report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

With uncertainty over Rohit Sharma continuing as India's Test captain and the looming England tour after the IPL, BCCI's medical team is said to only clear Bumrah once he starts bowling in full tilt without any discomfort.