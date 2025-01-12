Jasprit Bumrah set to miss India’s league stage matches at Champions Trophy, inclusion in 15-man squad uncertain: Report

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's group stage matches in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 due to swelling in his back, according to a report in The Indian Express. The Indian pacer has reportedly been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where his recovery will be monitored.

“He (Bumrah) will be going to NCA for his rehabilitation. The initial report says he doesn’t have a fracture but has swelling on his back. So the NCA will monitor his recovery and he will be there for three weeks. But even after that, he will have to play a match or two, even if they are practice games organised to check his match fitness,” a BCCI source was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

BCCI mulls Bumrah's inclusion in squad for Champions Trophy: According to the report, the BCCI selection committee, which met in Mumbai on Saturday to pick the national squad for the T20 series in England, was informed of Bumrah's fitness status. The Indian selectors are now considering whether to include the strike Indian pacer in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy or add him to the list of reserve players for the tournament.

Notably, the last date for submitting a provisional squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 is January 12, 2025 and the BCCI have reportedly asked the ICC for an extension.

When did Bumrah contract back injury? Bumrah's back injury came to the fore in the fifth and final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The pacer had captained India in Sydney and also led the Indian bowling attack in the first innings, but didn't make a comeback in the second innings.

Images of Bumrah getting into a car and going to a nearby health clinic for some tests were shown prominently during the match.

Champions Trophy 2025 dates: The upcoming 8-team Champions Trophy begins on February 19. The two semi-finals will be held on March 4 and 5, while the penultimate match will be played on March 9.

The tournament will be played in a hybrid format, with India's matches being held in Dubai and all other matches in Pakistan.