Jasprit Bumrah may get bigger role in ODI World Cup, Asia Cup in place of Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are two very strong players of the Indian cricket team. While Jasprit Bumrah just came back from a long injury, Hardik Pandya has impressed a lot in every format of the game, especially T20s. But, as India prepares for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023, some tough calls have to be made and the recent T20 series loss to West Indies under Hardik Pandya's captaincy is likely to create trouble for the all-rounder.