Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are two very strong players of the Indian cricket team. While Jasprit Bumrah just came back from a long injury, Hardik Pandya has impressed a lot in every format of the game, especially T20s. But, as India prepares for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023, some tough calls have to be made and the recent T20 series loss to West Indies under Hardik Pandya's captaincy is likely to create trouble for the all-rounder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jasprit Bumrah is currently leading the young Team India squad in the Ireland T20 series people in BCCI were happy with some decisions he made on the ground. India won the first T20 match by 2 runs (DLS) method and is set to play the second T20 match today.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy during India vs West Indies T20 series came under a lot of criticism from cricket veterans. The criticism was more brutal because Hardik Pandya is being projected as the next skipper of the Indian cricket team and some of his bizarre decisions on the ground didn't go well with the cricket administrators. Under his leadership, India lost its first bilateral series to the Caribbean side in 17 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hardik Pandya vs Jasprit Bumrah As per news agency PTI, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is rethinking the role of Hardik Pandya for the upcoming major tournaments, and giving the command of the young Indian team to Jasprit Bumrah seems to be part of the plan.

"Bumrah could give Hardik a tough competition as far as ODI vice-captaincy is concerned. Let's not forget in terms of leadership seniority, Bumrah became India captain before Hardik (vs England in a Test match at Oval). He also was vice-captain of the ODI side during a tour of South Africa (early 2022). So he is also in line," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.