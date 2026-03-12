Jasprit Bumrah may shift focus to ODIs from T20Is amid fitness concerns as 2027 World Cup looms

Jasprit Bumrah, India's star with the ball in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, could reportedly play limited T20Is going forward, at least until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

According to a PTI report, a blueprint for Team India's path ahead will be made once the IPL 2026 ends.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, the selection committee and the Centre of Excellence, led by VVS Laxman, will all be among those who will make the blueprint for the road ahead.

BCCI source on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness “Obviously, Bumrah’s fitness is, as always, key to any of India’s global campaign, and hence the Indian team management will have to be very careful and prioritise the formats. Keep Test cricket aside, which he will obviously play, but in the 50-over World Cup cycle, he will concentrate more on ODIs," a BCCI source told PTI.

The Gujarat pacer, however, has not played an ODI since the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. He has played 42 matches across the other two formats, including 21 Tests and as many T20Is.

“There will be around 30-35 odd games, and one can’t take chances," the source added. The 32-year-old finished T20 World Cup 2026 as the joint-top wicket-taker with 14 scalps, same as his teammate Varun Chakravarthy. The veteran speedster's workload has often been the talk of the town as he has struggled with back injuries in the past.

Shortly after the 2019 ODI World Cup, wherein he picked 18 wickets, Bumrah was diagnosed with a lower-back stress fracture and was sidelined for three months. This came only a few months after a left shoulder injury that he had sustained during IPL 2019 in March.

In March 2023, Bumrah then underwent a successful lower back surgery to treat a recurring stress fracture that had sidelined him from September 2022. This came just months before the 2023 ODI World Cup, wherein he picked up 20 wickets from 11 matches.

However, his struggles did not end there. During the Sydney Test against Australia in early 2025, Bumrah sustained a back spasm that forced him to leave the field midway on Day two of the Test. He eventually missed the home limited-overs series against England as well as the start of IPL 2025 with Mumbai Indians (MI).

Bumrah played a crucial part in India's T20 World Cup triumph over New Zealand, finishing with figures of 4/15.