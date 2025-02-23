Jasprit Bumrah meets Virat Kohli & Co in Dubai ahead of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy clash: WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah met his India teammates in Dubai on Sunday ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Pakistan. The Indian pacer, who was initially named in the 15-member squad, had to be ruled out of the tournament after he failed to recover fully on time. India named Harshit Rana as replacement.

Currently the best pacer in the world, Jasprit Bumrah injured his back during the fifth Test in Sydney against Australia last month. He didn't bowl in the second innings in that game before was advised rest for five weeks. The 31-year-old underwent a second round of scans in early February before being ruled out of the tournament.

“Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy due to a lower back injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah’s replacement,” BCCI had stated.

How is Jasprit Bumrah? According to his wife Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah is doing “okay”. Sanjana Ganesan, who is a sports presenter, was having a chat with Bangladesh Mehidy Hasan Miraz during their media day.

Asked about the India pacer's fitness by the Bangladesh all-rounder, Sanjana Ganesan revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru as part of his recovery from a back injury.

“He is okay. He is training at the NCA," Sanjana Ganesan had said.

Pakistan opt to bat Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat. India, who won their opening match against Bangladesh, are unchanged. For Pakistan, Imam-ul-Haq came in for Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

India vs Pakistan XIs India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.