Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:57:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,825.10 2.40%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Jasprit Bumrah emotional before MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, says 'I didn't even expect to play...'
BackBack

Jasprit Bumrah emotional before MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, says 'I didn't even expect to play...'

Devesh Kumar

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the top performers for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 so far as the pacer displayed the magic of his stunning pace of decimating several batting orders

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket (AFP)Premium
MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket (AFP)

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Jasprit Bumrah is the biggest gift IPL has given to the Indian cricket team as the furious pacer made his way directly from Mumbai Indians to the national team. Bumrah's journey to become one of the most dangerous seamers in the world has not been easy and ahead of the big MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, the pacer displayed some emotions while sharing his journey in the cash-rich tournament.

While speaking at JioCinema before the MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, Jasprit Bumrah revealed how he joined the Mumbai Indians camp as a 19-year-old boy, who was not even sure if could ever get a chance in Ranji Trophy.

“I came to MI as a 19-year-old, that year I didn't even expect to play Ranji Trophy, but then John Wright saw me. Over the years I have grown here, we have had an interesting journey we won 5 titles. It's been a great journey," Jasprit Bumrah said on an emotional note.

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently became a father shared about his connection with his son Angad. “When I look at Angad, that's the best feeling in the world then he smiles at me and that's all I need, I don't need any other quiet places," the MI pacer said.

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the top performers for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 so far as the pacer displayed the magic of his stunning pace of decimating several batting orders. Mumbai Indians will look to user Jasprit Bumrah wisely as skipper Hardik Pandya faced some criticism for not capitalizing on the pacer's skills.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru understand the threat level Jasprit Bumrah possesses and they will look to tackle his four overs wisely. Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah is going to be an interesting contest as the former Indian skipper understands Bumrah's process.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 Apr 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App