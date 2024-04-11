MI vs RCB 2024 IPL: Jasprit Bumrah is the biggest gift IPL has given to the Indian cricket team as the furious pacer made his way directly from Mumbai Indians to the national team. Bumrah's journey to become one of the most dangerous seamers in the world has not been easy and ahead of the big MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, the pacer displayed some emotions while sharing his journey in the cash-rich tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking at JioCinema before the MI vs RCB 2024 IPL match, Jasprit Bumrah revealed how he joined the Mumbai Indians camp as a 19-year-old boy, who was not even sure if could ever get a chance in Ranji Trophy.

“I came to MI as a 19-year-old, that year I didn't even expect to play Ranji Trophy, but then John Wright saw me. Over the years I have grown here, we have had an interesting journey we won 5 titles. It's been a great journey," Jasprit Bumrah said on an emotional note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jasprit Bumrah, who recently became a father shared about his connection with his son Angad. “When I look at Angad, that's the best feeling in the world then he smiles at me and that's all I need, I don't need any other quiet places," the MI pacer said.

MI vs RCB 2024 IPL Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the top performers for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 so far as the pacer displayed the magic of his stunning pace of decimating several batting orders. Mumbai Indians will look to user Jasprit Bumrah wisely as skipper Hardik Pandya faced some criticism for not capitalizing on the pacer's skills.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru understand the threat level Jasprit Bumrah possesses and they will look to tackle his four overs wisely. Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah is going to be an interesting contest as the former Indian skipper understands Bumrah's process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!