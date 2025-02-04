Jasprit Bumrah nightmare continues to haunt Mitchell Marsh in Australian all-rounder’s backyard: Watch viral video

It's been almost a month after Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) beating India 4-1 in the five-match series, but for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, the nightmare of Jasprit Bumrah even continues to this date in his backyard.

Mitchell Marsh's admission of Jasprit Bumrah still haunting him came at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony on Monday. The seam-bowling all-rounder shared a little story of his backyard cricket, leaving everyone in the room in splits.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award

"My little nephew, Ted, is four years old. We played backyard cricket the other day, and he came in with Bumrah's action, and the nightmare continues," said Marsh, the video of which went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, Mitchell Marsh, who played in four games in the BGT 2024-25, was Jasprit Bumrah's victim thrice in the series. Mitchell Marsh didn't have the best of the series in BGT, scoring just 73 runs in the series with a best of 47 . Marsh eventually lost his place in the Sydney Test to all-rounder Beau Webster.

Jasprit Bumrah, who led India in Perth and Sydney in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma and took 32 wickets in five matches in the series, also became the world no.1 bowler in Tests during the series. Jasprit Bumrah was also named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men's Test Player of the Year for his heroics with the ball in 2024.

Advertisement

What's next for Jasprit Bumrah? However, Jasprit Bumrah could not wrap up the series like he would have wanted in the BGT. Midway into the fifth Test in Sydney, Bumrah injured his back, thus forcing the premier pacer to sit out in the fourth innings of the game.

He underwent medical scans midway into the Test and was advised five weeks rest before another round of scans in the first week of February. Although Bumrah has been added in India' ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad, his participation is subject to fitness.