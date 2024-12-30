Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award | Check full list

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was nominated as ICC Cricketer of the Year on Monday — joining England batters Joe Root, Harry Brook and Australian left-hander Travis Head. He is also separately nominated for the ‘Test Cricketer of the Year’ award alongside the two English batting mainstays and Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis.

“Bumrah nabbed 15 wickets from eight outings - including a couple in the final against South Africa - as India went unbeaten at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The right-arm quick also boasts incredible numbers in the longest format this year. From 13 Test outings, Bumrah notched a sizable tally of 71 wickets,” the cricket body noted.

Who are the other ICC award nominees from India?

Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024 — Smriti Mandhana

Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 — Arshdeep Singh

Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2024 — Shreyanka Patil