Jasprit Bumrah nominated for ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award | Check full list

Jasprit Bumrah along with England batters Joe Root, Harry Brook and Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis were shortlisted for the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year on Monday.

Published30 Dec 2024
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was nominated as ICC Cricketer of the Year on Monday — joining England batters Joe Root, Harry Brook and Australian left-hander Travis Head. He is also separately nominated for the ‘Test Cricketer of the Year’ award alongside the two English batting mainstays and Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis.

“Bumrah nabbed 15 wickets from eight outings - including a couple in the final against South Africa - as India went unbeaten at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The right-arm quick also boasts incredible numbers in the longest format this year. From 13 Test outings, Bumrah notched a sizable tally of 71 wickets,” the cricket body noted.

Who are the other ICC award nominees from India?
Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2024 — Smriti Mandhana
Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 — Arshdeep Singh
Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2024 — Shreyanka Patil

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:30 Dec 2024
