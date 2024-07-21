Jasprit Bumrah NOT India’s best bowler: Check whom Mohammed Shami picks

Brett Lee earlier named Jasprit Bumrah as the best bowler in the world across all formats. When Mohammed Shami was asked to pick his choice for India’s best bowler, he did not choose his India teammate.

During a YouTube chat with Shubhankar Mishra, the Indian pace maestro has said he considers himself the best Indian bowler at present. “Abhi? Main he manta hoon. (At present? I believe it’s me)," Shami said.

Shami mentions that the unit comprising himself, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav was exceptional. He states they enjoyed more than any other team of bowlers. Shami also says, while he does not believe in rankings, their unit was one of the best ever.

Lee picked Bumrah not only as the best bowler in India but also as the world’s finest in all three formats.

“He is the best bowler in all formats right now and leads the attack. Bumrah can keep up an amazing pace while shaping the new ball away. His (T20 World Cup) tournament performance demonstrated his leadership abilities, taking about 15 wickets with remarkable economy. He is absolutely exceptional, and India is deserving of praise for their accomplishments,” IANS quoted the Australian great as saying.

Shami’s explosive interview Shami’s interview with Mishra was no less than “explosive”. A number of his comments made news headlines. He apparently launched a veiled attack on Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri while speaking about getting dropped in the ODI World Cup 2019. “I have no answers,” he said.

During the interview, Shami tore apart Pakistan over Inzamam-ul-haq’s ball-tampering allegation against Arshdeep Singh. “They'll never be happy for India,” he said.

Shami also commented on memes and rumours about his marriage with India’s tennis legend, Sania Mirza.