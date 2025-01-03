With skipper Rohit Sharma opting out of the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's 2024 interview with Forbes India for their Showstoppers 2024 segment on his approach to aggressive bowling has garnered some momentum again.

Jasprit Bumrah's aggression after dismissing Usman Khawaja with the final ball before Stumps on DAY 1 of the fifth Test at Sydney is also a point of debate on Friday.

Shy on camera Despite being shy on camera, Bumrah is regarded as the most fierce pacer of current times and the best amongst the available lots in the global cricket fraternity.

Spilling the beans on his aggressive mode, Bumrah had said at that time, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "I am aggressive, it’s just that I don’t need to go and abuse the batsman, because when I was a kid I saw the bowlers on the television screaming and shouting and going head-to-head."

He had added, “When I tried it I became too aggressive, when I tried to play in club cricket it didn’t work in my favour. When I realised that I go overboard, to control that I consciously worked on it.”

“When I’m nice and calm and relaxed, people don’t know what’s going on in my head, so that gives me a mental advantage. That helps me to stay calm, make better decisions,” he reflected.

'I don’t need to abuse' According to Bumrah, bowlers must be aggressive in a sport like cricket but should approach the sport in their own fashion.

“And I am aggressive, I’m not there to give throwdowns to batters to hit. I’m there to do my job and make my team win. But my way of aggression is different, I don’t need to abuse, but my body language and the way I run in and bowl, that is how I want to show aggression,” Bumrah said.

On being asked if he sledges, Bumrah responded, “I obviously won’t lie, it happens. But I don’t start it. But when it comes my way, I don’t back down as well, because that is how I started playing. It is very easy for me to start that battle, but I don’t do it consciously because I want to be in my zone or my moment.”

Bumrah vs Konstas: Be it 4th Test in Melbourne or the fifth one in Sydney, Bumrah and Australia's Sam Konstas had a silent war going. On DAY 1 of Sydney Test, Bumrah was seen celebrating in the face off the Aussie youngster after dismissing Usman Khawaja with the final ball before Stumps.