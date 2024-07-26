Jasprit Bumrah on Hardik Pandya getting booed during Mumbai Indians matches in IPL 2024: ’We live in a country where...’

Indian all-rounder and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya had a tough six months or so prior to him becoming a part of the T20 World Cup-winning side. Pandya, who overcame an injury he faced during 2023 ODI World Cup to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 season faced blowback from fans over him taking Rohit Sharma's place. Meanwhile, Pandya also could not perform with the bat or ball during the whole season, even as rumours about his personal life spread like wildfire.

While most of Pandya's Mumbai Indians teammates have remained tight-lipped about the incident, veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah has now come out and spoken about Hardik Pandya getting booed at various venues in IPL 2024. In an interaction with Indian Express, Bumrah shared his views on the whole fiasco, stating, “We understand (that) we live in a country where emotion is really the talking point. It's an emotion-driven country. We understand that fans do get emotional, and players are also emotional….It does affect that you're an India player, and you're playing in India, and your own fans are speaking that about you. But it is the way it is. You've got to take it on your chin. How can you go out there and stop people?"

Also Read | Captain Suryakumar Yadav gets warm hug from Hardik Pandya; netizens react

Bumrah also stated that his captain had the support of ‘inner circle’ and if he required any support his family withing the team was there to talk to him.