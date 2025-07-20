Jasprit Bumrah on verge of breaking 2 Wasim Akram records in England; here's what India pacer needs to do in Manchester

Jasprit Bumrah is set to continue in the Indian playing XI for fourth Test against England in Manchester after the visitors suffered twin injury blows in the form of Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. Bumrah, who took a five-wicket haul each in Leeds (first Test) and Lord's (third Test), was set to be rested at Old Trafford as a part of his workload management.

However, with Akash Deep and Arshdeep set to miss the fourth Test, starting on July 23 and the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on the line, India can't afford to take any risk but to play Bumrah in an attempt to level the series. India currently trail 1-2 after three games.

Bumrah, who holds the record of most wickets for India against England on English soil, is on the verge of breaking two Wasim Akram records in case he makes the playing XI next week. The right-arm pacer is just five wickets shy of overcoming Pakistan legend Akram for most Test wickets by an Asian bowler in England.

In his 17-year long Test career, Akram played 14 matches in England and took 53 wickets. Bumrah has so far accumulated 49. That's not all. The premier Indian pacer will have a chance to surpass Akram and become the first Asian bowler for most five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. Both Bumrah and Akram are stuck at 11 five-wicket hauls currently.

Most 5-wicket hauls by Asians in SENA countries

Bowler Matches Wickets 5-wicket hauls Jasprit Bumrah (IND) 33 157 11 Wasim Akram (PAK) 32 146 11 Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) 23 125 10

Most Test wickets by Asian bowlers in England