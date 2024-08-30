Jasprit Bumrah opens up on batter he finds challenging to bowl: ’Rather than giving power to the batsman....’

  • In a recent college event, when asked if there is any batter that he finds difficult to bowl, Bumrah answered the question in his typical style.

Updated30 Aug 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah poses with the World Cup trophy after a brilliant spell of bowling during the final clash on 29 June. (File)(BCCI-X)

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is known for his fierce bowling attack, which is effective and consistent across all three formats. In India's T20 World Cup 2024, he also won the Player of the Tournament award.

But apart from being the most feared bowler, Bumrah is also a cunning sportsperson who doesn't get into controversy.

In a recent college event, when asked if there is any batter that he finds difficult to bowl, Bumrah answered the question in his typical style.

"Look I want to give a good answer, but the real factor is that I don’t want anyone to take over me in my head. I respect everyone but, in my head, I tell myself that if I do my job well, there’s nobody in the world who can stop me," Bumrah can be heard saying in the video.

"So I look at myself rather than the opponent I think that I have control over everything and if I give myself the best opportunity, everything else will take care of itself rather than giving the power to the batsman that he’ll get better of me or he’s better than me," he added.

Here's the video:

On a break:

After the T20 World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah is on a break and enjoying time with his family. He is expected to be back in the Indian squad for the Bangladesh two-match Test series, beginning 19 September.

Bumrah's stats:

Speaking about his stats, Bumrah played 36 Test matches for India between 2018 and 2024 and took 159 wickets. His average economy has been 2.74, and his five-wicket haul stands at 10.

In 89 ODIs, Bumrah picked up 149 wickets, where his best was 6/19. His average economy has been 4.59, and his five-wicket haul stands at 2.

While in 70 T20Is, he has picked up 89 wickets. His average economy has been 6.27.

 

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 03:52 PM IST
