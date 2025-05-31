Jasprit Bumrah opens up on retirement plans ahead of England Tests: ‘Whenever it ends, i want to…’

Indian cricket fraternity was left in awe earlier this month when two of the country's biggest stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their retirement from Test cricket. The retirements of these two players, coupled with Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking announcement during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, have broken the hearts of many Indian cricket fans.

While Jasprit Bumrah isn't planning to announce his retirement anytime soon, the pacer has spoken about his career plans and his goals for the future.

Speaking to former Australian captain Michael Clarke during the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Bumrah said, "This is a sport that I fell in love with. I went to Australia this time, and a lot of youngsters came up to me and tried to copy my [bowling] action. Which is surreal because I used to do that. So yeah, this journey will not always go on, but whenever it ends, I want to give it back to the sport. Because whatever I have and whatever I have learnt in life is through this sport. Thankful to the journey that I have had,"

"It is tough for any individual to keep playing everything for so long. I have been doing it for a while. But eventually, you have to understand where your body is going and what the important tournaments are, so you have to be a little selective and smart about how you use your body. Obviously, as a cricketer, I would never want to leave anything and always keep on going," Bumrah added.

Bumrah's status in Indian cricket: The 31-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian bowlers of all time, with comparisons often being drawn between him and the greatest players in world cricket. What makes Bumrah's bowling special is that he isn't limited to one format; he has proven his ability in all formats of the game, including T20Is, ODIs and Test cricket.