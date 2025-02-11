Jasprit Bumrah out of Champions Trophy? BCCI likely to decide Indian pacer’s fate today

Veteran Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 has been a point of contention ever since the 31-year-old suffered an injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. While Bumrah has been named in the squad for both the Champions Trophy and the 3-match ODI series against England, there has been no confirmation from the BCCI on Bumrah's fitness, suggesting that a change could be in store for the Men in Blue with around 8 days to go until the marquee event.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the BCCI will make a final decision on Bumrah's participation in the Champions Trophy today, February 11, when the deadline for submitting squads to the ICC ends. The pacer has reportedly undergone a back scan in Benglauru and the BCCI medical team will now coordinate with the selectors and team management before a decision is taken.

"Strength and Conditioning (S&C) coach Rajnikanth Sivagnanam and physio Thulasi Ram Yuvraj are currently working on Bumrah's rehabilitation with Head of Sports Science, Dr Nitin Patel, personally monitoring the whole process. Obviously, the national team S&C coach Soham Desai and physio Kamlesh Jain are also kept in the loop," a recent report by news agency Press Trust of India quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Who replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's Champions Trophy squad? If Jasprit Bumrah remains unavailable for selection, India will need to name a replacement. Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj are the top contenders. Rana has recently received the backing of the team management and played the first two ODI matches, so it is likely that he will be included in the 15-man squad as well.

Meanwhile, with the Men in Blue including Varun Chakaravarthy in the ODI squad against England, the spinner could feature in the Champions Trophy squad, with Washington Sundar being the likely casualty.