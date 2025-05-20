Jasprit Bumrah out of India Test captaincy race, BCCI in talks with two Indian batters: Report

India are all set to tour England for the five match Test series next month but the visitors still haven't found their new captain after skipper Rohit Sharma retired from the longest format of cricket earlier this month. A new report from Sky Sports reveals that Indian has had unofficial talks with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant but still remain undecided over who could lead India next.

Reportedly, BCCI is planning to reveal their Indian Test captain and squad for the five match series this week.

The report also reveals that one selector has reservations about giving the Test captaincy to Gill, given that his place in the side is not confirmed and he would be better suited for vice-captaincy. If this scenario does turn out to be true, Rishabh Pant could be the next Test captain for India.

Moreover, the report notes that Bumrah has put himself out of Test captaincy race given that he would struggle to play five Test matches since he is returning from an injury. Notably, Bumrah had suffered a back injury at the start of the year in Australia and missed out on Champions Trophy and the first half of IPL.

Rohit Sharma wanted to retire in the middle of England series: Reportedly, Rohit Sharma did not plan to retire before the start of the England series and wanted to play a five-match series and retire mid-way, similar to how MS Dhoni hung up his boots in Australia in 2014.

However, selectors reportedly wanted consistency in the side during the whole series and offered Sharma the opportunity to go to England but not as captain. Following this, Rohit opted to retire from Test cricket.

Notably, Rohit had earlier showcased his intention to lead India during the England series while speaking at former cricketer Michael Clarke's podcast.

Apart from Rohit, India will also miss the services of Virat Kohli who opted to retire from Test cricket a few days later.