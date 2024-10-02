ICC ranking: Jasprit Bumrah overtakes R Ashwin to regain No. 1 Test bowler spot; Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs to third rank

Jasprit Bumrah has regained the No. 1 Test bowler spot after taking six wickets against Bangladesh, surpassing R. Ashwin. Yashasvi Jaiswal also rose to third in batting rankings after scoring 72 and 51, marking a significant achievement for Indian cricket.

Published2 Oct 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Kanpur, Oct 01 (ANI): India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a dismissal during Day 5 of the second test match against Bangladesh, at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday.
Kanpur, Oct 01 (ANI): India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a dismissal during Day 5 of the second test match against Bangladesh, at Green Park in Kanpur on Tuesday.(BCCI-X)

ICC Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed his position as the No. 1 Test bowler in the world following an impressive match haul of six wickets against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

This achievement marks his second stint at the top, as he replaces his India teammate R Ashwin, who was the Player of the Series against Bangladesh.

Further, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal moved to third spot after completing just 11 tests.

Also Read | India secures record 18th straight home series win against Bangladesh

Jasprit Bumrah's Stellar Performance in Kanpur against Bangladesh

Bumrah's exceptional performance, which included three wickets in each innings, contributed to India's seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh. With a rating of 870 points, Jasprit Bumrah is just a single point ahead of Ashwin, who also made significant contributions with five wickets in the match. Bumrah’s ascent is particularly noteworthy as he becomes the first Indian fast bowler to hold the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings, a feat he first achieved in February 2023.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's Rapid Ascent

In addition to Bumrah's success, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a remarkable leap in the Test batting rankings. After being named Player of the Match for his performances of 72 and 51, Jaiswal surged to third place—his highest ranking yet—after just 11 Test matches.

Also Read | Indian team should not go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Former Pak cricketer

This places him behind only England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Other Significant Moves in the ICC Rankings

India's batting lineup saw further movement, with Virat Kohli returning to the top 10 among batters. Kohli climbed six spots to sixth following scores of 47 and an unbeaten 29 against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis has also made waves, moving up five places to 11th after scoring an impressive century in his team's series against New Zealand.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Bangladesh all out at 146; India need 95 runs to win

In the bowling category, Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya, who was the Player of the Series with 18 wickets in the 2-0 victory over New Zealand, rose to joint-seventh in the Test bowling rankings, marking a new career-high rating. Other notable movements include Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who climbed to fifth among all-rounders, joining his teammate Shakib Al Hasan at No. 3.

World Test Championship Implications

India's strong performance against Bangladesh not only solidified Bumrah's ranking but also positioned the team favorably in the World Test Championship standings. The victory places India in a strong position to reach next year’s ICC World Test Championship final for the third consecutive time.

