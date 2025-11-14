Jasprit Bumrah calls Temba Bavuma dwarf during DRS call, India pacer's stump mic chatter in IND vs SA Test goes viral

IND vs SA Test: Jasprit Bumrah mocked Temba Bavuma’s height while discussing a DRS call on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, a video of which later went viral on social media. The incident occurred in the 13th over of the South African innings after the visitors chose to bat.

Advertisement

Walking in after the dismissal of opener Aiden Markram, Bavuma, returning from injury for the first time since the World Test Championship (WTC) final, initially struggled against Bumrah. Facing a good-length delivery, he misjudged the line while playing it down and the red cherry thudded into his back thigh.

While Bumrah looked confident and appealed, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant reckoned it might go over the stumps, as India eventually decided not to take the review. “Bauna bhi to hae ye (he is dwarf),” Bumrah was heard saying. In reply, Pant pointed at Bavuma's point of contact and said, “bauna hae but laga ya pe hae (he is dwarf but the ball hit him here).”

Advertisement

Later, ball tracking showed that Pant's opinion was correct, as the ball went over the leg stump. Listening to the conversation, Ravindra Jadeja couldn't hold back his laughter.

Kuldeep Yadav gets the better of Temba Bavuma Bavuma was eventually dismissed three overs later when Kuldeep Yadav had the South African skipper caught by Dhruv Jurel at short fine-leg. Earlier, Bumrah rocked South Africa after openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton gave the visitors a flying start.

Advertisement

Rickelton was the first wicket to fall on the day when the left-hander couldn't read his Mumbai Indians teammate's line and length to see his stumps shattered. The Indian pacer struck once again in his next over as Markram was surprised by the extra bounce, only to be caught behind.

At lunch, South Africa are placed at 105/3 in 27 overs with Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi currently at the crease. Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first on a bright, sunny, chilly morning in Kolkata.

India vs South Africa 1st Test playing XIs South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

Advertisement