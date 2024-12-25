Jasprit Bumrah reaps rewards after Brisbane show; equals R Ashwin’s record in latest ICC Rankings for bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah equalled Ravichandran Ashwin's record for most rating points by a Indian player in the latest ICC rankings for bowlers, announced on Wednesday. Bumrah was rewarded for his match haul of 9/94 including a 6/76 in the rain-hit drawn Brisbane Test to gain 14 ranking points to reach 904 rating points and consolidate his position at the top of the list.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket after the Brisbane Test, had reached 904 rating points in December 2016. Bumrah has a chance to better Ashwin's record when the fourth India vs Australia gets underway in Brisbane from December 26.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (856) and Australia's Josh Hazlewood (852) are trailing the Indian pacer at the second and third place respectively. Bumrah is also currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) with 21 scalps in six innings.

Travis Head climbs to 4th Australian batter Travis Head's stellar run in the ongoing series against India helped him climb to fourth spot (825 rating points) in the Test Ranking for batters.

Head is still behind the England duo of Joe Root (895) and Harry Brook (876), and former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (867). Head smashed a scintillating 152 at the Gabba to follow up his century in the second Test at Adelaide.

Compatriot Steve Smith's century at the Gabba got him into the top-10 once again. Among all-rounders, India's Ravindra Jadeja continues to lead the lead the chart with 424 rating points, while Australia skipper Pat Cummins earned his place back in the top-10, following his four wickets and 42 runs in the third Test at Gabba.

Jasprit Bumrah chases massive record With 21 wickets to his name, Bumrah need just nine wickets in the final two Tests to become the first pacer to reach 30 wickets in a single edition of BGT.

